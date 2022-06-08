GRAND RAPIDS — A Muskegon doctor has pleaded guilty to health care fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Soaries Maxine Peterson, 68, pleaded guilty on May 25 to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she did not perform. Peterson said she sometimes charged patients for visiting the office when she was on vacation or out of the office. The DOJ says many of these patients were visiting to refill monthly prescriptions of controlled substances and never came in contact with a licensed health care professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.