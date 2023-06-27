MUSKEGON — Sandrick Thadius Buckley, 33, of Muskegon, was arraigned in the 60th District Court of Muskegon on the charges of possession with intent to distribute (PWID) more than 450 grams but less than 1,000 grams of cocaine and PWID less than 50 grams of heroin.
Both charges are felonies, the most serious charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and/or up to a $500,000 fine. His bond has been set at $100,000 cash or surety.
The charges are a result of an investigation completed by detectives from the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) in Muskegon. On June 21, 2023, detectives executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Leahy St. in the city of Muskegon. During the search, detectives seized approximately 500 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 grams of suspected heroin, and several items used in the manufacturing process.
WEMET detectives were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, Michigan State Police Canine Team, and the Muskegon Police Department. WEMET is a multi-jurisdictional task force that serves Muskegon and Ottawa Counties.
If you have information about drug activity in your area, please contact WEMET at 231-759-9600.
