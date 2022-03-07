Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety arrested a 33-year-old Muskegon man on Friday night on charges of domestic assault.
Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Pennoyer Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic assault, Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said. The man allegedly physically assaulted the mother of his child, took her phone and punched a door.
