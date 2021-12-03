GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 48-year-old Muskegon man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash at U.S. 31 and Comstock Street on Thursday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck driven by a 42-year-old Muskegon man was northbound on U.S. 31 and had stopped for the red light at Comstock Street. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 48-year-old Muskegon man, was also northbound and rear-ended the stopped semi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.