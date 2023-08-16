GRAND RAPIDS — Jemarion Trevon Flowers of Muskegon was sentenced this week in federal court to 100 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Wednesday.
“Disrupting drug trafficking rings and ridding our streets of illegal drugs is a priority for my office,” Totten said. “I applaud our federal, state, local and multi-jurisdictional teams for their work investigating these types of crimes and helping keep our communities safe.”
