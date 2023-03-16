MUSKEGON COUNTY — Muskegon police have arrested two suspects they believe have been attempting to defraud several senior citizens out of thousands of dollars.
One “elderly victim” is out at least $9,000 after getting contacted on Monday by an individual claiming to be her grandson, said Sgt. Tom Johnson of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.
The individual claimed he was “currently incarcerated due to being involved in a car crash and needed $9,000 to bond out of jail,” Johnson said in a police report Thursday. “The victim believed it was her grandson.”
Later in the day, the victim received a phone call from a separate individual, claiming to be her grandson’s attorney. The victim left to get the funds, then returned to her residence where she met the individual and gave him the money.
The following day, the victim was contacted again, this time by some-one claiming to be the “judge presiding over the matter.”
“He informed the victim the other individual who was involved in the crash her (grandson) was in had died,” the police report reads. “The victim was told State Farm Insurance was requesting $25,000 to settle the matter out of court. The victim informed the person whom she thought was a judge that she didn’t have that much money, and the two agreed on $18,000.”
The woman was then instructed to send the money via UPS to an address in Atlanta, Georgia, which she did.
“After mailing the money, the victim became suspicious of the situation,” Johnson said. After contacting police, she was instructed to call UPS and have her package returned, which she did, and an officer followed up to confirm that it was in fact redirected back to the sender.
This investigation was made aware to the Safe Seniors Task Force, a group of area detectives who oversee crimes affecting seniors.
On Thursday, a similar fraud complaint was issued at another Muskegon County residence. This victim was earlier on in the process, so while working with detectives, they complied with the requests of the suspects.
“Eventually the offenders arrived at the residence to retrieve what they believed to be $25,000 in cash,” Johnson said. “One suspect was taken into custody at the residence and another suspect was located parked in a rental car a short distance away and was also taken into custody.”
A third victim out of Muskegon County’s Sullivan Township was also contacted by the suspects, “but did not fall for the scam,” Johnson said.
Both suspects are out of the West Palm Beach, Florida, area, Johnson said, and are now lodged in the Muskegon County Jail. It is unknown if there are any other suspects at the time.
Police are asking if anyone else fell victim to this fraud to contact Detective Darric Roesler at 231-724-7135 or AgeWell Services at 231-726-7104.
The Norton Shores Police Department, Muskegon Township Police Department and Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post also assisted with the investigation.
