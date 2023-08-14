A Muskegon County Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Monday while trying to apprehend an armed suspect.
The suspect was killed by officers during the exchange.
The incident originated at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when Muskegon Township and Muskegon Heights police investigated a domestic dispute that involved shots fired within a home. The suspect in the shooting was last seen in the area of Apple Avenue and Creston Street, driving a Subaru Forrester.
At around 1 a.m. Monday, an off-duty deputy spotted and attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled from the scene. Officers from several agencies — including the Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police and Fruitport Township Police — were involved in the pursuit, which lasted several miles.
About a half-hour later, the suspect vehicle crashed into a ditch at Slocum Road and Neil Road near Ravenna. Deputies attempted to take the driver into custody at gunpoint, but the subject fired a weapon at officers; the suspect was killed.
Deputy Joshua Hankins was struck by multiple shots, according to police. He was transported to Trinity Health Hospital in Muskegon, where he was treated for his injuries. Hankins was discharged shortly after 5 a.m. Monday with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation is being handled by the Michigan State Police.
