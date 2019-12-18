Police are not releasing the identity of a man found dead outside Warehouse Two Antiques in Spring Lake last week.
Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the man's death appears to have been medical related.
“The circumstances are not suspicious,” he said.
Emergency crews responded to the former Spring Lake Antique Mall, 801 W. Savidge St., shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 11 after an employee going to work discovered the man's body on the ramp outside the building. Although emergency medical crews responded, the man was “beyond help” at that time, according to Sgt. Jason Kik of the Sheriff’s Office.
Police said they believe the man arrived after the store closed sometime Tuesday night and died early Wednesday morning.
Yellow police tape surrounded the entrance to the building and the business was closed until early afternoon. Kik said the investigation was standard protocol when there is an unwitnessed death.
A store employee later that day said it was a 72-year-old man who was friends with another employee.
“We don’t really know what happened,” the employee said at the time. “We don’t know why he was there.”
On Friday, Bennett said an autopsy had been done and they were waiting for toxicology tests.
“I’m told there was nothing suspicious,” Bennett said. “There were no traumatic injuries.”
