SPRING LAKE TWP. — The Spring Lake school district said Wednesday that it would not be pursuing criminal charges against longtime Spring Lake High School Principal Mike Gilchrist.
Gilchrist was accused of changing students' grades in January and, after an investigation, he resigned from his position in early February.
WZZM-TV later obtained emails from Gilchrist's school account that showed that he had changed students' grades while holding the position of principal.
Gilchrist noted in an email that he felt it was important people knew that the families he worked with had "very delicate situations that involved abuse, mental health and other traumatic situations" as well that he changed grades to "properly accommodate kids with special needs."
