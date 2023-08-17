Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 59F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 59F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.