The northbound lanes of US-31 over the Grand River are back open; the roadway was shut down earlier Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Grand Haven Department of Public Safety sent out an alert that US-31 northbound was completely closed after Jackson Street due to a crash. At that time, all traffic was rerouted to M-231.
By 8:45 a.m., the roadway was back open to traffic.
WZZM-TV reports the crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. and that multiple vehicles were involved; two people were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
