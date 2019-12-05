Nunica man gets prison for sending lewd videos to young girls

A 36-year-old Nunica man who sent lewd videos of himself to two young girls will serve a minimum of almost three years in prison after being sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Anthony Vanderlugt was ordered to serve at least 35 months and up to 20 years in prison. He was given credit for 64 days already served in jail. He must also register as a sex offender.
Prosecuting attorney Sarah Matwiejczyk said that Vanderlugt made videos of himself masturbating and sent them to a 16-year-old Michigan girl and to an 11-year-old New York girl. The younger girl never received the video sent to her school-owned iPad because of a spam-blocking program, the prosecutor said.
Vanderlugt was charged with child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Judge Jon Hulsing said the sentencing was based on the acts of aggravated indecent exposure, although Vanderlugt was being sentenced to the child sexually abusive material charge.
“You’re a 36-year-old man contacting two underage victims,” Hulsing said. "You have caused harm to multiple families and multiple individuals.”
Assistant public defender Ryan Seale said that his client had been victimized for an extended period of time when he was a child.
“He knows he has an issue. He needs help. He needs treatment,” Seale said.
The attorney noted that prior attempts at treatment had not been successful.
