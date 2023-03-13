Aaron Elizabeth Gardner, of Crockery Township, was arraigned Monday by Ottawa County 58th District Judge Craig Bunce on the charges of careless use of a firearm causing injury/death and lying to a peace officer
Gardner, 41, remains lodged at the Ottawa County Jail with a bond set at $25,000 cash/surety, said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Gardner was arrested March 10 for a "domestic incident" on Jan. 23 that resulted in the death of her husband, 41-year-old Keith Gardner of Nunica. He died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
