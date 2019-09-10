SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they "stole" from him.
WXIX-TV reported the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it's legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).
Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page.
The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: "People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze."
While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.
Sharonville police said they "don't make the rules" but must uphold them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.