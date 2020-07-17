A Grand Haven public safety officer was injured Thursday while trying to stop a suspect from fleeing the scene of a disturbance that witnesses say centered around her refusal to wear a face mask in a local business.
Officer Everardo Pedroza Jr. was investigating a traffic accident near the Dollar Tree store on Jackson Street when he was approached by a man reporting a fight in the lobby of the nearby Jet’s Pizza at approximately 6 p.m. Pedroza went to the pizza shop and encountered the suspect getting into a pick-up truck that was parked in front of the store, 610 N. Beacon Blvd.
Michigan has over a thousand new cases in just a few days. Nationwide, 75,643 confirmed cases were reported on one day, July 16. In the last two weeks, the record for the most new cases in a single day was broken 11 times. So far, there have been 142,000 Covid-19 deaths throughout the country. But apparently this poor, misguided woman has been largely influenced by Trump, who still insists this pandemic will "just disappear".
