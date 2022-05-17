Grand Haven public safety officers and local paramedics utilized Narcan to prevent a man from dying from a heroin overdose Saturday.
According to Lt. Lee Adams of the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to Nathan’s Way in Grand Haven shortly before noon Saturday after receiving a report on a possible overdose victim. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old Grand Haven man unresponsive and “not adequately breathing.”
