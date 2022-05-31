One person died, and two others suffered serious injuries, in a one-car rollover crash on 48th Avenue near Luce Street in Georgetown Township early Tuesday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a black Mercury Milan was southbound on 48th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, and all three were thrown from the vehicle.
Allendale Township Fire, Georgetown Township Fire and Life EMS assisted with medical care on the scene. One of the vehicle’s occupants suffered fatal injuries; the other two were transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.