FRUITPORT — An 18-year-old Norton Shores man died in a shooting in Pomona Park early Thursday morning.
According to the Fruitport Police Department, a 21-year-old Fruitport man has been taken into custody and is lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.
"This incident is stemming from prior conflicts between the parties involved," police said in a press release. "There is no danger to the public."
Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim inside a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times, and eventually died of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.