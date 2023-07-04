One person died and nine others were injured in a fireworks explosion in Park Township late Monday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Main Street in Park Township. When they arrived, they found 10 subjects had been injured in the explosion. Nine of them were transported to area hospitals, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
The 10th subject, a 43-year-old Holland woman, was unresponsive, and despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several area homes and vehicles were also damaged.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
