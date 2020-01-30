HOLLAND TWP. — A 62-year-old Norton Shores woman was injured in a rear-end crash Thursday morning in Ottawa County.
The woman had stopped her car at a red light on southbound U.S. 31 at Quincy Street in Holland Township shortly before 7:30 a.m. That’s when a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck struck her 2020 Chevrolet Trax from behind, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
