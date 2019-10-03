One person was injured in a two-car crash that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday on southbound U.S. 31, south of the Grand Haven drawbridge.
Two other crashes occurred in the same area at about the same time, but nobody was injured in those crashes, said Sgt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
The injury crash occurred when a 19-year-old Muskegon woman started hydroplaning on the wet road, hit the cement barrier and then crashed into another car, causing it to hit the guardrail, Adams said. A 30-year-old Muskegon man in the second car suffered neck and knee pain, and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.
Adams said the 19-year-old woman was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
