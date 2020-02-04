Bank crash

A Grand Haven man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning when his car left U.S. 31 and struck the side of the Macatawa Bank branch south of Robbins Road.

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — One person was injured in a car-versus-building crash Tuesday morning in Grand Haven Township.

Emergency crews responded to Macatawa Bank, 15135 Whittaker Way, at 10:08 a.m.

