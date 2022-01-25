OLIVE TWP. — A 63-year-old Allendale woman was injured in a five-car crash that shut down 120th Avenue near Taylor Street for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, traffic was slowing on southbound 120th Avenue. A vehicle coming up on the slowdown was unable to stop on the icy roads and hit the vehicle driven by the Allendale woman.
