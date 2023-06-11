A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Township late Saturday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the end of River Avenue in Georgetown Township after receiving a complaint that an armed male was threatening to kill other people, as well as himself.
A deputy from the sheriff’s office discharged their firearm during the exchange; the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation of the shooting as been turned over to the Michigan State Police. No other deputies or civilians were injured in the incident. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
The name of the deceased subject is not being released at this time.
