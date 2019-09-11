Ottawa County sheriff attends Capitol 9/11 ceremony

State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, hosted Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker as his guest for the Michigan House’s annual Sept. 11 Memorial Service at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
The ceremony in Lansing remembers first responders and members of the military from Michigan who died in the line of duty in the past year.
