Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.