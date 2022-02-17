WEST OLIVE – The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office has received reports from residents who have been visited at their homes by individuals claiming to be county employees and seeking to verify residents’ voter information and voting history.
Officials warn that these individuals are not associated with Ottawa County or any municipal entity, and residents are not required to answer questions or provide information to any individuals or third-party organizations in this manner.
