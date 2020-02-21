MUSKEGON — The man charged with causing a fatal hit-and-run crash in Norton Shores last fall has been arrested a second time, this time for allegedly violating condition of his bond by drinking alcohol at a Grand Haven bar.
Gregory Asquith, 63, posted bond and was released from the Muskegon County Jail in December 2019. He’s charged with driving with a revoked license causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
