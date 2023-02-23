Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers arrested a Grand Haven man and woman for child abuse late Wednesday evening.
The arrests stem from an incident in Grand Haven on Jan. 29. On that night, it is alleged that the parents left their 4-month-old baby in the backseat of a car in freezing conditions.
According to police, the suspects had pulled over on a side street and then passed out. The car was not running and the baby was in the backseat unsecured in an infant carrier without winter clothing, socks, or a blanket. A passer-by noticed the car and occupants and called 911.
The baby’s condition had deteriorated when responders arrived, police said, noting that his feet were blue and his skin was cold to the touch. The baby was transported to Trinity Health Grand Haven for treatment by and has since recovered.
Detectives investigated the case and secured felony arrest warrants from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.
Philip James Nass III, 32, of Grand Haven, is charged with one count of child abuse second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years; and one count of habitual offender fourth offense, a felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Crystal Maria Kanouse, 30, of Grand Haven, is charged with one count of child abuse second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years.
Bond for both was set at $50,000 cash.
According to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke, night shift officers found Nass and Kanouse driving on Beechtree Street on Wednesday and took them into custody.
“We are grateful for the person that stopped and called 911. The baby very likely would have died had he remained in the car," Hawke said.
