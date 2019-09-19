The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has issued a phone scam alert.
Scammers are using the department's phone numbers to make calls. The caller claims to be with the local health department or from Medicare/Medicaid. In both instances, the caller is asking for personal and confidential information.
The county health department's phone number shows up on the caller ID, but the call is actually from a scammer, not OCDPH.
If you receive a call and the person asks for confidential information, hang up. Never give out confidential information — such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, your mother’s maiden name or passwords — to an unsolicited caller.
