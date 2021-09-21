A pickup truck crashed into a home on Liberty Street in Spring Lake on Tuesday evening.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 65-year-old Spring Lake man was driving his 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Liberty Street when he crashed into a vehicle parked on the road. The truck careened through the stop sign at Buchanan Street before crashing into the front porch of a residence.
No one was injured in the crash, police said, adding that the driver of the truck was ticketed. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
