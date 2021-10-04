ROBINSON TWP. — Police late Monday afternoon located a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Robinson Township on Sunday.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 6 p.m. A pedestrian who was walking west on the shoulder of Green Street, near Felix's Marina, was hit from behind by a vehicle, police said. The truck did not stop, according to police, and continued west down Green Street.
