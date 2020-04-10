MUSKEGON (WZZM-TV) — Four people were shot early Friday morning in Muskegon.
The Muskegon Police Department responded to the 800 block of Oak Street on a report of shots fired at around 12:47 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the victims had driven away.
Police located their vehicle at Hackley Hospital along with four shooting victims.
A 30-year-old Muskegon man had multiple wounds, a 27-year-old Muskegon Heights man had a chest wound, and a 26-year-old Muskegon woman and a 45-year-old Muskegon woman each had leg wounds.
All of them are receiving treatment, police said. The men are in critical condition; the women are recovering and police said their prognosis is good.
Muskegon police said preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and the victims know the suspect. No arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.
