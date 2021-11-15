The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it has been investigating numerous larcenies of catalytic converters that have occurred over the past several months.
Catalytic converters are automotive parts that convert a vehicle's emissions into less toxic exhaust fumes. They are valuable due to the precious metals contained in them. Thieves often target converters and cut them from vehicles, which causes extensive damage to the vehicle's exhaust system, as well as costly repairs.
