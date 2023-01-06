BYRON CENTER — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Grand Rapids-area orthodontist on charges of child pornography.
Thomas Shannon, 41, of Byron Township was taken into custody shortly before midnight Thursday after a lengthy investigation, police said. Detectives said Shannon was communicating with minors for sexually explicit photos and videos dating back to 2019.
