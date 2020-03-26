Ottawa County police agencies say they are receiving a large volume of complaints about people violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives” emergency order.
Rather than calling in a complaint on emergency lines, law enforcement officials say that you should email complaints to StayHomeStaySafeComplaints@mi ottawa.org. The information should include the location or address of the group or business, date and time of a violation, and a description of the violation that you believe is occurring.
Law enforcement agencies are working with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office and using standard procedure to receive and investigate the reports, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
The governor’s stay-at-home order, issued Monday in an effort to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, requires people to stay at their homes, and cease travel and operations, with the exception of certain circumstances allowed by the order. Willful violations of the order can result in a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each violation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
“The orders are in place to protect the public health and welfare of Michigan’s residents, and consequences will result to those found to be in willful violation,” Nessel said.
Residents may leave their homes to perform tasks necessary to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family. This includes medical emergencies; medical and dental appointments necessary to preserve health; picking up medications; grocery shopping; picking up takeout food; purchasing gasoline; care for a family member or a family member’s pet in another household; care for minors, dependents, the elderly, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons; visiting individuals under the care of a health or residential care facility; attending legal proceedings for emergency purposes as ordered by a court; and working for volunteer organizations or businesses that provide food, shelter and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals.
Residents may also engage in outdoor activities – including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least 6 feet from people not in the individual’s household.
Regardless of the task or activity, individuals must practice social distancing and remain 6 feet apart when possible.
Whitmer is in the minority on this Compared to other states. She continues to lose credibility.... remember “Fix the d@&) roads” never gonna happen. No plan just rhetoric from a career politician.
Turn in your neighbors if they leave their house - a scenario embraced by the Communist Chinese, Putin, and the former Stasi.
Have all residents of Michigan gone crazy?
