GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Grand Haven Township man who has been missing for more than a week.
James Alan McKinnon, 34, has not been seen since leaving his home on Aug. 30. Police say that McKinnon left the 13900 block of River Haven Boulevard on foot at around noon Aug. 30. He has not been seen since that time, and was last known to have been walking in the area.
Family and friends have not heard from McKinnon, and his whereabouts are now unknown.
McKinnon is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes; standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches; and weighing 160 pounds. He was last known to be wearing gray shorts with an unknown shirt. He wears glasses and is missing his upper front teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 800-249-0911, Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT, or leave a tip online at mosotips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.