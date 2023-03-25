Update (4:15 p.m.) — Police have cleared the apartment; the male and female child were not found inside. Their whereabouts are unknown, according to police.
Original Story:
HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to make contact with an armed male suspect in an apartment complex off 136th Avenue in Holland Township.
Police sent a statement to media at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, saying OCSO is investigating a critical incident in the 13000 block of Westwood Lane. Deputies were called to the scene after a female was assaulted by an armed male known to her.
Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage
Crisis negotiators have arrived on-scene and are attempting to make contact with the suspect. Neighbors in the nearby apartments have been asked to evacuate. Others were asked to stay in their homes. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Police told The Sentinel the victim is out of the apartment and safe.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.