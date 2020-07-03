A police chase following a hit-and-run crash resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in that had recently occurred in the City of Grand Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.