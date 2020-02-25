CROYDON, N.H. (AP) — The police chief in a New Hampshire town took it literally when he was stripped of his duties at a local board meeting, disrobing to his underwear and walking out into a snowstorm.
Richard Lee has been chief in the small town of Croydon for 20 years. Last Tuesday night, the three-member selectboard voted to eliminate the one-man department and move to 100 percent coverage by the New Hampshire State Police.
