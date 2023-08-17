Police confirmed that one person died during a nine-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River early Thursday morning.
Sgt. Derek Gerencer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the individual who died was a 62-year-old Holton man.
Speaking on local radio station WAWL (103.5 FM), Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said it's unclear whether the death was a medical situation that occurred prior to the crash, or was a result of the crash.
The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. and involved several vehicles.
"The crash involved a stalled vehicle," Hawke said. "The sergeant told me that, an unbelievable coincidence, but at the time of the first vehicle stopped in the travel lane, another vehicle stalled as well. Kind of a random thing that created kind of a chain reaction."
The crash caused the complete closure of northbound U.S. 31 over the Grand River for more than two hours Thursday morning. The roadway reopened to traffic at around 8:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.