The bike path on the east side of U.S. 31, and an adjacent wooded area north of the Grand Haven Applebees restaurant, was cordoned off by police tape Thursday morning after police discovered a body in the area.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said his team had been searching for a person overnight and discovered the scene Thursday morning. Hawke said it appears the subject died by suicide.
