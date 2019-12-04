TALLMADGE TWP. — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found in an Ottawa County park Wednesday morning.
Investigators from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department were following up on a lead for a missing person case when they discovered the body of man in the Grand River Open Space Park, which is along the Grand River off Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township.
"Circumstances surrounding the death of the male do appear to be suspicious and a homicide investigation has begun," said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff's Office. "The GRPD will be working on confirming the identity of the deceased, and a forensic autopsy will be performed at (Spectrum Health) Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids."
No other details were immediately released.
