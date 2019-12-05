TALLMADGE TWP. — Police have identified the man whose body was found Wednesday in an Ottawa County park, and are treating the case as a murder.
Police said Thursday that an autopsy shows that 31-year-old James Robertson died from stab wounds. His body was found at the Grand River Open Space Park in Tallmadge Township, east of Allendale, when the Grand Rapids Police Department was following up on a missing person's lead.
Through a joint investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and GRPD ruled his death a homicide.
Robertson was reported missing Nov. 25.
Police say they have arrested the suspect on an open murder warrant, but their major case team is continuing to investigate and follow up on all leads. They are asking the public to contact Sgt. Greg Griffin at 616-456-4673 with any information.
