The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a decades-old murder.
On Nov. 6, 1994, the skeletal remains of a female were found by hunters at the dead end of 32nd Avenue south of Aurthur Street in Wright Township, near Coopersville. After a forensic autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be a homicide.
Since that time, the case has remained open, and the victim has never been identified. Investigators have referred to the victim as "Matilda" in lieu of her actual identity; no charges have been filed and no suspect has been identified. In 2007, a DNA profile of the victim was obtained, but the victim was not in the national database.
In September 2021, acting on genealogy information provided by the DNA Doe Project, detectives Sara Fillman and Allison Anderson traveled to Minnesota to speak with the family of Shelly Rae Kephart, otherwise known as Shelly Rae Christian. She was 29 years old when she went missing in 1993.
DNR samples taken from Shelly’s family were compared to the DNA profile taken from Matilda, and earlier this week, the FBI Crime Laboratory confirmed a DNA kinship association.
After consultation with medical examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle, who performed the original autopsy, Matilda has been positively identified as Shelly Rae Kephart (Christian).
According to Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, there is hope that the identification will provide closure for the family, and give direction to detectives working the case.
Anyone with information about Shelly is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
Shelly was last believed to be in the Grand Rapids area as of February 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.