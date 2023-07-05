PARK TWP. — Five of the nine people injured in a fireworks explosion in Park Township on Monday, July 3, have been released from the hospital, according to police.
Four other victims remain hospitalized, but are expected to survive, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A 10th person, a 41-year-old Holland woman identified as Jana Daniels, died as a result of injuries from the explosion. An autopsy shows the cause of death was cardiac laceration due to a shrapnel injury; her death was ruled accidental.
Police say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, noting that the device that exploded was not a commercial firework and is believed to have been supplied by one of the subjects attending the holiday gathering. The explosion sent shrapnel and metal pieces airborne, which is what led to the injuries, as well as the damage to at least five vehicles and three homes in the area. Police said fragments passed through walls and windows of several nearby homes.
Police believe the explosion was accidental and say the device was not meant to be detonated.
Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or visit mosotips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.