Grand Haven police are stepping up overnight security as more businesses close due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Michigan executive order to “Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives.”
“With many businesses closed due to the governor’s emergency order, it’s important that we provide an extra level of security for property owners,” Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said Thursday. “Our officers are checking doors and windows to make sure buildings are secure and that would-be burglars are thwarted if they attempt to take advantage of the nationwide emergency.”
Businesses and churches are included in the nightly property checks. Police patrol the area and then get out and check doors and windows.
Once an inspection is completed, police leave a property inspection “sticky note” on the door.
