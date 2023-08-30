The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols to look out for impaired drivers this month and into the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
“We’re out there trying to keep the roads as safe as possible so everyone can enjoy the end of the summer,” said Lt. Nicholas Knott of the Sheriff’s Office. “Hopefully (we can) prevent any unnecessary tragedies on the road through this enforcement.”
In a press release earlier this month, the department announced its partnership with the Michigan State Police for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that began Aug. 10 and goes through Sept. 4.
According to the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center, there were 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes, with 322 fatalities; and 2,452 drug-involved crashes, with 249 fatalities, in 2022. On Labor Day weekend alone, from 2018 to 2022, 40 drivers were killed in motor-vehicle crashes. Of those crashes, one-third of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired, meaning their blood-alcohol content was above 0.08.
“It’s kind of the end of summer, everyone is out traveling, trying to get in that last summer vacation or road trip,” Knott said about the upcoming three-day weekend. “School’s coming back into session – colleges, elementary and high school. There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of business this time of year. It’s important for people to follow the rules and stay sober.”
Since this year’s campaign was put into effect, Knott said officers have made stops and arrests.
“Our guys are out looking for signs that would show the driver is impaired ... poor driving habits, not following the basic rules and laws of the road, and traffic violations, reckless driving, anything that might lead an officer to believe the subject may be under the influence of something,” Knott said.
“Don’t have too much to drink, don’t ingest illegal narcotics,” he added. “If you’re going to partake in any of those, then you should not be driving. Use a service – an Uber, a taxi or have a friend drive you. Some of the local bars offer rides home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.