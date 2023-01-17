GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible assault that occurred during the Grand Haven girls basketball team's win over visiting East Kentwood on Tuesday evening.
According to witnesses, an East Kentwood player twice punched Buccaneer senior Grace Harrison, first in the back of the head, then in the face.
That player was ejected from the game, as was the East Kentwood coach.
A number of Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the game in response to the skirmish.
"Right now, it’s under investigation — an open case for us at this point," said Lt. Eric Westveer. "We’re working with the individuals who were involved to determine if charges are going to formally be filed. That would be up to the victim.
"We did get a statement from the victim; we’re going to have to re-interview and speak with the other party involved."
Grand Haven eventually won the game 50-37, and a heavy police presence remained to ensure against any further violence.
"We didn’t technically escort anybody," Lt. Westveer said. "When the game ended we stood by different exits, by the doors to gymnasium, doors to locker room, the parking lot, just to make everyone was safe."
Grand Haven coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer told the Tribune postgame that it was an "unfortunate" incident.
"It was a really emotional game, and that's just something that not usually happens," she said. Harrison reentered the game after the incident, which took place midway through the third quarter. "I'm proud of my girls, they stayed composed. You can get caught up in the moment and want to fight back. The kids on our bench deserve some credit for just keeping calm."
