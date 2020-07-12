HOLLAND — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 67-year-old passenger died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
Police responded to 40th Street near South Washington Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on a report of a crash.
Officers learned that an 18-year-old Holland Township resident was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger north on Washington Avenue. This vehicle crashed into a 2002 Buick LaSabre that was heading east on 40th Street.
The Buick was driven by a 66-year-old Holland resident who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 67-year-old passenger in the Buick died.
The incident is still being investigated.
Anyone with information related to this accident is asked to contact Sergeant Dan Kender at (616) 355-1122 or d.kender@cityofholland.com, or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.
