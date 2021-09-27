The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place during a party on Saturday.
According to police, a 19-year-old Allendale man reported that he was hosting a small party in his apartment. During the gathering, the host encountered an unknown man in his bedroom. The man brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet, car keys and house keys. The suspect then fled on foot.
